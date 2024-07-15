Video: FROM HERE Company Explains What the New Musical Is All About

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Here has brought a little bit of Orlando to NYC! The new musical is now running off-Broadway courtesy of Renaissance Theatre Company.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Donald Rupe arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey, From Here is set in 2016 and tells the story of Daniel, a 30-something gay man on his journey through life, love, and family when the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub changes his hometown, and him, forever.

"It's very surreal everyday to wake up in a new city! We do theatre every day in Orlando... and you think it's gonna be vastly different in another city, but it's the same thing," Rupe told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "As a kid growing up, doing theatre, you always dream of doing a show here, so it's pretty special [to be in NYC]."

In this video, watch as we check in with Rupe, along with stars Blake Aburn and Omar Cardona to chat more about the exciting new show.