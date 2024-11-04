Video: Ethan Slater's Boq is Spotlighted in New WICKED Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meet Boq! The Munchkin character, played by Ethan Slater in the upcoming Wicked movie, is being properly introduced to viewers in a newly released promo for the film.

"Boq comes to [Shiz] looking to find a community that's different than the one he's known," Slater explains in the video. "He's open to the world and vulnerable and looking for his place."

The video features largely new footage of Boq in moments with other Wicked characters such as Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, Marissa Bode's Nessarose, and Ariana Grande's Glinda. "One of the joys of this movie is being able to do pratfalls and be a little silly," he shares.

Also highlighted is Boq and Nessa's choreography in Dancing Through Life, a key number that serves as a significant moment in their friendship. Watch the new promo!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.