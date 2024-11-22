Video: Ethan Slater Recalls Stage Debut in Production of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ethan Slater appears as Boq in the new Wicked film, but his association with the world of Oz spans decades.

"The first show that I ever did was when I was four years old [and] my sister was ten. She was Dorothy in the neighborhood community theatre production of The Wizard of Oz," Slater explained on a recent visit to Today Show to promote the newly released movie. "I [was] Toto...I think I did a pretty good job," he added.

For his Munchkin aesthetic in Wicked, Slater said that he advocated for the look that ended up in the film: red, curly hair and freckles. Even though this isn't far from his own appearance, the actor still spent a significant amount in the makeup chair to properly look the part. "My hair became very structured and architectural and so it took some time to get those curls to hold up there." Watch his full interview now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.