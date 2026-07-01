Composer Emily Bear Signs to Sony Music Masterworks

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GRAMMY and Emmy Award–winning artist Emily Bear, whose composition work includes Moana 2 and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, has signed with Sony Music Masterworks. The composer, producer, pianist, and singer-songwriter is currently in the recording studio working on her Sony label debut, her first release in 8 years. Fans can expect new music this fall.

Additionally, she will bring her dynamic live show to Blue Note stages coast to coast with performances in New York on September 14 and in Los Angeles on November 10 and 11. Tickets are available here.

“I've spent the better part of the last decade of my life immersed in TV, film, and theater… and those forms of storytelling have shaped me immeasurably, but this artist project is different, said Emily Bear on joining Sony Music Masterworks. "It's the first time in a long time that I'm inviting people into my own world and stories. I'm incredibly grateful to be starting that journey with the Sony Masterworks team that understands not only the music I'm making, but the artist I hope to become.”

Making her professional debut at age 5, Emily Bear's creative work spans jazz, classical, pop, film, television, and musical theater. She made history as the youngest composer to write the soundtrack for a Disney animated feature film, for the worldwide box office success Moana 2. Bear is also the youngest artist to win a GRAMMY award for Best Musical Theatre album, acting as both composer and sole producer for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album.

Mentored & produced by the legendary Quincy Jones, Bear has been honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received an Emmy Award for Best original score. Her extensive credits include projects for Netflix, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, Hulu, Universal, and Google.

She has performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Montreux Jazz Festival, and was the featured pianist on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Bear was featured on Forbes prestigious ‘30 Under 30’ list and praised by outlets such as The New York Times, Today Show, Good Morning America, NPR, BBC, Billboard, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, People, EW, TIME, and W magazine.

Bear is a founding member of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing and deeply committed to creative leadership and philanthropy. She continues to collaborate on major projects for film, television, and Broadway, while working on new music for her Sony Music Masterworks debut recording. She is managed globally by Tara Joseph and Sami Posner at ATC Management, Kraft Engel Management for Film and TV Music, and Creative Artists Agency.

Photo credit: Dane Isaac

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