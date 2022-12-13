Video: Eddie Izzard Talks Bringing GREAT EXPECTATIONS to the Stage

Eddie Izzard is back on the New York stage and playing 19 characters in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations- a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption. Opening night is December 15. The limited engagement ends on February 11, 2023 at the Greenwich House Theater.

Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans all of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. But few know that acting was her first love. This show offers the chance to see Eddie in a solo performance of the master storyteller's beloved epic, Great Expectations.

Watch below as Eddie chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the show!