Photos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzard's GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Last night was the official opening for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations! The production recently extended, announcing its new closing date of February 11 at The Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

In Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Eddie portrays 19 characters in a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

Dickens' novel was adapted for the stage by Mark Izzard and is directed by Selina Cadell. The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich/Lightswitch Inc. (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby da Costa (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). It is produced by Westbeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas