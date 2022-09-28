Video: Dominic Fumusa Talks Returning to the Stage in JASPER
Jasper is running at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
It's been eight years since Dominic Fumusa has graced the stage, and this fall he is back where he belongs in the world premiere of Grant MacDermott's Jasper off-Broadway. "The stage is where I feel at home. It's where I can really breathe. It's magic," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I can't believe I was away from it for this long and I will never ever do that again. It's why I want to be an actor!"
Directed by Katie McHugh, Jasper opened at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St) on Wednesday, September 14. In the show, facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when a chance encounter gives birth to an innocent lie it could unravel everything.
"This is the kind of part that I was trying to write for myself, but I think that [Grant] did a better job," joked Dominic. "When I first read [this play] it destroyed me. It's a very intense roller coaster ride. Grant captures it all in a very powerful way."
Watch below as he chats more about his new gig!