Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Video: Dominic Fumusa Talks Returning to the Stage in JASPER

Jasper is running at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Sep. 28, 2022  

It's been eight years since Dominic Fumusa has graced the stage, and this fall he is back where he belongs in the world premiere of Grant MacDermott's Jasper off-Broadway. "The stage is where I feel at home. It's where I can really breathe. It's magic," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I can't believe I was away from it for this long and I will never ever do that again. It's why I want to be an actor!"

Directed by Katie McHugh, Jasper opened at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St) on Wednesday, September 14. In the show, facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when a chance encounter gives birth to an innocent lie it could unravel everything.

"This is the kind of part that I was trying to write for myself, but I think that [Grant] did a better job," joked Dominic. "When I first read [this play] it destroyed me. It's a very intense roller coaster ride. Grant captures it all in a very powerful way."

Watch below as he chats more about his new gig!



Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Dominic Fumusa Talks Returning to the Stage in JASPERVideo: Dominic Fumusa Talks Returning to the Stage in JASPER
September 28, 2022

Dominic Femusa is currently starring onstage in the World premiere of Grant MacDermott's play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh, which opened off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. He's telling us all about his latest gig in this video!
Photos & Video: First Look at SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Off-BroadwayPhotos & Video: First Look at SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
September 28, 2022

Sesame Street the Musical will run through Thursday, November 27, 2022. Get a first look at photo and video from the production here!
Video: Meet the New Cast of INTO THE WOODS on Broadway!Video: Meet the New Cast of INTO THE WOODS on Broadway!
September 28, 2022

A new cast of characters has taken over at the St. James Theatre! Watch as Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Andy Karl, Montego Glover and more meet the press!
Video: Watch New Highlights of Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus & More in INTO THE WOODS on BroadwayVideo: Watch New Highlights of Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus & More in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway
September 28, 2022

A new cast of characters has taken over at the St. James Theatre! Watch Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover and more in new video footage from the show!
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released November 2Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released November 2
September 28, 2022

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will be released on all streaming platforms via UMe on November 2, 2022, and on CD and December 2, 2022, just ahead of the official opening night. The production released an exclusive behind-the-scenes music video of the cast, band, and creative team at New York’s famed Power Station studio recording Diamond’s classic song 'Cracklin’ Rosie'!