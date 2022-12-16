Video: Dolls Recreate The Iconic 'Turkey Lurkey Time' From PROMISES, PROMISES

Animation artist Warren Wright has returned with his latest dollcentric tribute to Broadway! This time he's recreating the iconic number "Turkey Lurkey Time" from the musical Promises, Promises as performed on the 1969 Tony Awards!

Warren's dolls step into the shoes of Donna McKechnie (Miss Della Hoya), Margo Sappington (Miss Polanski), Baayork Lee (Miss Wong), and the "Promises, Promises" ensemble, performing iconic choreography by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian.

The 1968 musical Promises, Promises is based on the classic film, The Apartment. The story concerns a junior executive at an insurance company who seeks to climb the corporate ladder by allowing his apartment to be used by his married superiors for trysts.