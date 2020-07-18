VIDEO: Watch Dolls Re-Create 'Don't Rain on My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Creative content is springing up all over while most live theatre remains shut down due to the health crisis.

Warren Wright took to YouTube to post a unique video - a rendition of Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl, created with dolls!

"A tribute to Barbra Streisand classic from "Funny Girl" in doll form. Barbie Streisand if you will," Wright posted in the video's caption.

In addition, Wright posted a behind-the-scenes video to show viewers just what went into creating the fun scene.

Check out both videos below!

