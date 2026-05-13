Video: Derek Klena Performs 'A Thousand Miles' with the Savannah Bananas

Derek Klena took over Atlanta's Truist Park field (and a keyboard) with a performance of Vanessa Carlton's hit song, A Thousand Miles with the Savannah Bananas. The performing baseball team played a series of games at the park from May 8-10, competing against the Party Animals.

This is the latest in a series of performance videos from the team, which also includes those featuring Tony-winner Ben Platt, Aladdin's Michael James Scott, and Broadway’s MJ, Matte Martinez. Klena also recently performed "Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen and the title song from "The Phantom of the Opera." Check out Klena's and the team's rendition of the Vanessa Carlton staple below.

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance sports team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more. Check out videos of the Savannah Bananas performing Broadway and theatre songs here. Roku is streaming Savannah Bananas' games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour to audiences at home.

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

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