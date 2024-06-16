Video: Dede Ayite Celebrates Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Play

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Dede Ayite took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Jaja's African Hair Braiding. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Dede checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Ayite is a two-time Tony Award-nominated costume designer working in theatre, opera and film. Select Broadway: Hell's Kitchen, Appropriate, Topdog/Underdog, Ohio State Murders, American Buffalo and Slave Play. Select Off-Broadway: Merry Wives (The Public Theater); Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic). Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Steppenwolf, Arena Stage and more. Televi-sion: Netflix and Comedy Central. Education: MFA Yale School of Drama.