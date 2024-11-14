Video: Cynthia Erivo Discusses Her Close Bond with Ariana Grande on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Wicked releasing in theaters in just one short week, Cynthia Erivo and her castmates are making the rounds on the promotional trail. On Thursday, the Elphaba star visited The View to discuss how she landed the coveted role and how she sees herself in the character. She also shed some light on her friendship with co-star Ariana Grande.

"We both have found a little something in each other that we might not have had before," shared Erivo. "She said she got a little strength from me, I say that I have a little bit of her softness." Erivo went on to explain that can often present stoically to guard herself from showing vulnerabilities.

"But, I think, because I felt really safe with her we made a pact to one another that we would be good to one another [and] take care of each other," she added. Erivo also discussed the filming of the iconic Defying Gravity sequence, which she performed live in a harness. "My wonderful vocal coach and my stunt director worked together to help me find out where to place the support." Watch the full interview now.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.