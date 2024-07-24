Video: Colman Domingo Recalls Auditioning 'Eight Times a Week' on SiriusXM's BEVELATIONS: IT GETS GREATER LATER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Colman Domingo is appearing on a new episode of SiriusXM’s Bevelations: It Gets Greater Later, where he talks about the trajectory of his career and how it has changed since he adjusted his approach to his work.

"I think I had established such a body of work... and I had to trust it myself. I'm like, 'The work is out there. If you want to meet with me to talk about it, I'm that guy,' the actor tells Bevy Smith in the upcoming episode of the show.

"This is after putting in 25 years or something like that... What I need to do is respect myself and not put myself through it because I was auditioning like eight times a week." Colman recalled.

"At some point, I said, 'You know what? I think I'd like to be offer only,' and that means I have to trust that I won't get some auditions, but...I will trust that the people who want to work with me really wanna work with me."

The full episode will air starting July 29 at 5pm ET and on the SiriusXM app with a subscription or free trial. Watch a clip from the interview here!

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple and can be seen this summer in the theatre drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.

“Bevelations: It Gets Greater Later” is a special extension of Bevy Smith’s weekly radio show, “Bevelations,” taking place four times a year. It features Bevy sitting down one-on-one with a celebrated figure, whose life and work embodies this phrase, discussing their career from origins and inspirations to triumphs and disappointments. The show is featured on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).