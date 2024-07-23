Video: Cole Escola Talks Writing Inspiration for OH, MARY on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Cole Escola, the writer and star of the hit Broadway play Oh, Mary, stopped by The View on Tuesday to talk about the show, which was recently transferred from Off-Broadway.

The comedy centers on First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, played by Escola, during the weeks leading up to Lincoln's assassination. Since its debut, the play has gained a significant following and has been praised by critics and audiences alike. This morning, the play was extended on Broadway and will now be playing through November 10, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Escola compares the character of Lincoln to Miss Piggy, saying she is "a frantic Muppet in the middle of all these humans. She's just desperate to perform... as am I, so it's very easy for me to play her," they added.

As the writer of the show, Escola says their writing inspiration comes from "the joke rhythms of sitcoms. It's a very joke-dense show."

In addition to the written jokes, the play also incorporates physical comedy which Escola likens to doing eight weekly Barry's Bootcamp classes with boots and a hoop skirt. "It's no joke," they said of the show schedule.

Watch the full interview now!

The Broadway production began previews at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on June 26, 2024, ahead of a July 11, 2024 Opening Night. The engagement will run through November 10, 2024. It was initially scheduled to run through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! has also broken the all-time box office record at the Lyceum Theatre, grossing $1,054,998 for the week ending July 21, 2024. This marks the first time a show has ever grossed more than $1,000,000 in the 121-year history of the Lyceum, which is Broadway's oldest continually operating theater.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Original Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.