Video: Carolee Carmello Is Scrabble Queen in This 1989 Game Show Appearance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Carolee Carmello: three time Tony-nominated Broadway superstar ... and game show champion? That's right- before she was a star (she would go on make her Broadway debut in 1989's City of Angels), Carolee was a contestant on Scrabble!

Was the star of the Kimberly Akimbo tour born for anagrams? Watch in this video as Carolee (a "singer") takes her shot in a 1989 episode of the game show.

Carmello has appeared in 16 Broadway musicals: Mamma Mia!, Kiss Me, Kate, The Addams Family (Drama Desk nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination), Parade (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), Lestat (Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, City of Angels, Falsettos, Scandalous (Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Urinetown, Sister Act, two revivals of 1776, and most recently the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Bad Cinderella.