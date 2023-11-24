Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Chicago is running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Chicago

Yesterday morning, the cast of Chicago celebrated their 27th year on Broadway with a very special performance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of "Hot Honey Rag" below! 

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, Shucked, & Juliet, and How to Dance in Ohio (on NBC) and A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.




