Video: 'Bye Bye' Musical Sequence From Disney's MUFASA: THE LION KING

Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” continues its reign at the top of the global box office, and now, the entire sequence featuring the villain song “Bye Bye” is viewable on DisneyMusic VEVO and YouTube.

“Bye Bye” was written by award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros). Kiros is the nefarious, nihilistic leader of a pride of like-minded followers who leave heartache and pain in their wake as they endeavor to assume an unprecedented dictatorial throne for Kiros.

“Just being part of a Disney production is fantastic,” says Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the ruthless lion. “To play the villain is twice as fantastic.” Kiros is not shy about his choices as the ambitious ruler. “He is a quite aggressive king,” says Mikkelsen. “He believes the best way to protect his pride is a good offense. His defense is offense.” The song/video clip artfully combines Kiros’ sass and aggressive quest for dominance.

Now playing in theaters worldwide, “Mufasa: The Lion King” explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. The film features original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M.