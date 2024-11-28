Video: Broadway Stars Share What They're Grateful For This Thanksgiving

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway has a lot to be thankful for this year, with 40 productions having opened in 2024 and four more to go before the end of the season. Below, we bring you a classic Thanksgiving table tradition--Broadway style. BroadwayWorld asks our favorite stars, "What are you most grateful for this Thanksgiving?"

Watch as we hear from Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, Jordan Fisher, Shaina Taub, Zachary Quinto, Caissie Levy, Matthew Morrison, Joshua Henry, and more. Find out why Broadway's elite will be counting their blessings this holiday season!