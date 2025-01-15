Video: Broadway Body Positivity Project Spotlighted on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Broadway Body Positivity Project, which aims to provide resources for body liberation in theater, was recently highlighted on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Founder Stephanie Lexis dialed in to discuss what led her to take a stand and provide encouragement for plus-size, disabled, and other under-represented actors in the world of theater.

"I have been musicals, plays, and operas my entire life," she shared. "Specifically in the musical theatre space, if I were above a size 8, I was no longer seen as a viable candidate to play a princess [or] an ingenue or a heroine."

After realizing that she wasn't the only one facing these casting experiences, she turned to the Internet and created a resource for other fellow performers. In 2024, Lexis launched Shape of a Star, a photoshoot and music video series featuring six plus-size performers as ingénues, romantic leads, and more from iconic musicals. Watch the full segment now!

The seven-week multimedia series ran from September 17th, 2024 - October 30th, 2024 via social media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. The first six weeks consisted of individual photo shoots, highlighting one performer each week, and the seventh week highlighted music videos by select performers. Learn more and follow on Instagram here.