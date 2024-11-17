Video: Bowen Yang, Charli xcx, & More Impersonate Celebrities in WICKED Movie Audition Sketch on SNL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charli xcx hosted SNL for the first time on Saturday, November 16 and her appearance included a sketch parodying the Wicked film auditions, with Bowen Yang doing his impression of the singer and host, alongside Charli xcx herself as Troye Sivan, as they audition for Elphaba and Glinda.

The sketch also included impressions of Martha Stewart (Chloe Fineman), Al Pacino (Dana Carvey), Sebastian Maniscalco (Marcello Hernández), JoJo Siwa (Chloe Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Sarah Sherman), Sydney Sweeney (Chloe Fineman), and more.

Charli xcx also appeared as the musical guest during the episode. The Grammy-nominated musician released her remix album, “Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat,” earlier this month.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.