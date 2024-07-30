Video: Bill Irwin Is Taking on Beckett at the Irish Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"[This show] is a personal evening that I started putting together almost a decade ago, thinking about how I could make use of all of this Beckett material that stays in my head. What could I offer an audience? That has become an ongoing cycle."

The show is On Beckett, and Bill Irwin is bringing back to Irish Repertory Theatre for a limited summer engagement.

The MacArthur Fellow has spent a lifetime captivated by the Irish writer’s language. In this intimate 90-minute evening, Irwin will explore a performer’s relationship with Beckett, mining the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin’s approach to the comic, the tragic, and every side of Beckett’s work—including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more—will allow audiences to experience the language in compelling new ways.

In this video, watch as Irwin chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the brilliance of Beckett, the joy of being back at the Rep, and so much more!