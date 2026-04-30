PROOF Will Welcome Over 500 Students and Educators

Proof, in partnership with New York City’s Department of Education, will welcome over 500 New York City public school students and educators to attend the new production at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

The students, educators, and family members are attending through the Department of Education’s Theatre Program. The ticket recipients represent each of the City’s five boroughs, and for many of the young people, it will be their first time seeing a show in a Broadway theater.

“Exposing New York City public school students to the arts is the core mission of our office. We are honored by the generosity of the producers of Proof and excited as 500 of our emerging students in both the arts and STEM programs will experience world class actors in Proof,” said NYC Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels. “Partnerships such as these provide the inspiration and real-life exposure that fuels dreams, expands horizons, and catapults careers. We hope to continue building a lasting relationship with the theatre community.”

Proof stars Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle. In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

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