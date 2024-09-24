Video: Avery Wilson Sings 'You Can't Win' from THE WIZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a just-released music video from Avery Wilson and the cast of The Wiz as they perform "You Can't Win", which was first performed by Michael Jackson in the 1978 film. Watch it in full here!

The Wiz concluded its Broadway run on August 18, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre. Before Broadway, The Wiz played to 13 sold-out cities across America on its pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years and played 167 performances to more than 390,000 fans from coast to coast. The tour will continue in February 2025.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.