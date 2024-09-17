Video: Ashley Park Recalls Filming Emotional EMILY IN PARIS Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway performer Ashley Park stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the latest season of Emily in Paris, which is out now. In the series, she plays the character of Mindy Chen, a singer herself.

Late last year, Park suffered from septic shock right before filming began for the new season. "It's wild to watch [the show] back and know what I was going through. But I think sometimes the most challenging times in your life when you persevere through it, become the most rewarding," she said on GMA.

Park became emotional when recalling the filming of a musical scene for the finale, where her character, Mindy, sings an original song called "Beautiful Ruins."

"It was my last day of filming and I got to go to Rome and sing this," she explained. "I think it's a magical thing when the music and lyrics you are singing as a character really match what you're feeling on the inside. Circumstances are different between me and Mindy, but the song being about highs and lows and finding something beautiful in devastation or ruin...the emotion of that was very much from my soul as well as Mindy's," Park added. Watch the full interview now and the musical number HERE.

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia.