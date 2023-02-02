Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway

Apollo also shares what’s feeding his soul artistically in Episode 62 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in MJ! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!

Before closing out the episode with an exciting game of "80s Pop Star Trivia", Apollo shares how he navigated bringing the role of the infamous 'Joe Jackson' to life on the Broadway stage.

Episode 62 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Foundation House Artist Residency and the importance of being "selfull" as a working artist. The audio can be found here on BroadwayWorld and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: MJ Celebrates One Year on Broadway, Kicking Off Black History Month Photo
Video: MJ Celebrates One Year on Broadway, Kicking Off Black History Month
The four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ celebrates its first anniversary on Broadway as Black History Month begins today, Wednesday, February 1st. Check out a video looking back on the show's first year on Broadway!
Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as Little Michael Photo
Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael'
Bane Griffith will be joining the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, January 31, sharing the role with Christian Wilson. Originally from Houston, Texas, Bane will make his Broadway debut in the production.
VIDEO: Watch MJ Star Myles Frost Perform Billie Jean Photo
VIDEO: Watch MJ Star Myles Frost Perform 'Billie Jean'
Myles Frost, who won a Tony Award for playing Michael Jackson in “MJ The Musical,” spoke about how he approached the role and meeting Michael Jackson’s son, Prince. Frost also gave an exclusive performance of “Billie Jean.' Watch video clips from the episode now!
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson Photo
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson
Myles Frost appeared on GMA3 to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway. The recent Tony winner reacted to their Grammy nomination and shared a recent memory with Jennifer Hudson when asked if he would like to EGOT. Watch the new interview video now!

From This Author - Survival Jobs


Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on BroadwayVideo: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway
February 2, 2023

This video features the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in “MJ”! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!
Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway ConductorVideo: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor
January 28, 2023

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history!
Video: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' InitiativeVideo: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' Initiative
January 21, 2023

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the dynamic multi-hyphenated actor and filmmaker Sarah Ann Masse, who dishes on her role as New York Times journalist Emily Steel in the Universal Pictures film “She Said”.
Video: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSONVideo: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSON
January 12, 2023

Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with Obie Award winner April Matthis, who is making her Broadway debut as ‘Grace’ in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” gives us the inside scoop on what it is like working on the highest grossing August Wilson play in Broadway history!
Video: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New Hulu Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALESVideo: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New Hulu Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES
December 4, 2022

In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the three-time Tony Award Nominee Robin de Jesús, who can be currently seen in the new Hulu original limited series “Welcome to Chippendales”! Robin gives us the inside scoop on what audiences can expect over the course of the show, why audiences need to tune in week to week and what his audition process was like for the role of ‘Ray Colon’.
share