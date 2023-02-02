Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in MJ! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!

Before closing out the episode with an exciting game of "80s Pop Star Trivia", Apollo shares how he navigated bringing the role of the infamous 'Joe Jackson' to life on the Broadway stage.

Episode 62 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Foundation House Artist Residency and the importance of being "selfull" as a working artist. The audio can be found here on BroadwayWorld and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.