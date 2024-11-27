Video: Animator Floyd Norman Shares MARY POPPINS Memories in Exclusive Clip from ABC Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from ABC News Studios' “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20,” a two-hour special celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Walt Disney masterpiece. In the clip, animator Floyd Norman remembers witnessing the large crew that worked with Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke when he visited the studio during the production of the 1964 film.

The new special, chock full of rarely seen footage, photos and stories from the film’s living legends, airs tonight, Nov. 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+. This diamond anniversary presentation promises to be a sweet remembrance of the enduring, first-of-its-kind movie magic, irresistible songs, and iconic characters who touched the world.

It includes rare footage from the premiere event for “Mary Poppins,” featuring the film’s iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans. The special also features new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, John Stamos and Lin-Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney’s grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews and more.

As a part of the 60th anniversary celebration, Disney will also broadcast the debut of “The Last Verse,” airing exclusively during the special. The three-and-a-half-minute brand film celebrates the timeless message of connection and hope behind the iconic Sherman Brothers song “It’s a Small World” and unveils a poignant new verse written by legendary composer Richard Sherman in his final Disney contribution. In the spirit of the beloved song, viewers will journey across the globe as the song is passed from person to person and generation to generation, culminating in the reveal of this heartfelt new verse.

“The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Matt Lombardi is executive producer. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is the executive producer of “20/20.”