Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Pays Tribute to PHANTOM Director Hal Prince

The New York return of The Phantom of the Opera is on the horizon and to celebrate the production's return, the show's legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber stopped by rehearsal to address the company and pay tribute to the production's director, the late, great Hal Prince.

Go inside Phantom rehearsal and see what Sir Andrew had to say here:

"Phantom is one of the greatest productions that I've ever been involved with. Broadway has always embraced @PhantomOpera and we've just got to make sure now that there's a new generation who see it. Onwards and upwards...let's go for it." - ALW pic.twitter.com/0YQvgJ4eho - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) October 20, 2021

Joining the production in her Broadway debut is Emilie Kouatchou , who will play the role of 'Christine Daaé' at certain performances. Ms. Kouatchou is the first Black actor to play the role of 'Christine' in the Broadway production. She follows Lucy St. Louis, who became the very first Black actor to play the role, when she reopened the London production as 'Christine' last month.

Also joining the cast is Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.' Having previously performed in the Broadway and national touring productions of An American in Paris, Ms. Esty had been slated to take over the role in April 2020, prior to the industry shutdown.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark. Tickets are currently on sale via Telecharge.com.

As previously announced, the complete PHANTOM Orchestra - Broadway's largest - also returns, under the continued musical supervision of David Caddick with the musical's original, lush orchestrations.