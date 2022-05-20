Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Performs 'Archie's All-American' From Joe Iconis' 'ALBUM'

An all new single, "Archie's All-American," has been released from Album, the new recording by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis. The new single features wunderkind actor and former Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman. "Archie's All-American" is the fourth single from Iconis' sprawling new 44-track album, simply titled Album, which features over 70 members of Iconis' vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Ranells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, and many more.

Check out the song below!

Album is due out on Friday, June 17. Pre-save or pre-order Album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JoeIconisALBUMPR

Album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. There will be a Los Angeles album release concert at The Bourbon Room on Wednesday, June 22 (Tickets are HERE), in addition to concerts in New York at Feinstein's/54 Below from July 9-11 (Tickets are HERE).

"When I first saw a 14-year old Andrew Barth Feldman play Roger in my brother's production of Rent in a church basement on Long Island, I knew I was witnessing a future-legend," says Iconis. "I'm so thrilled Andrew and I were able to collaborate on this rarely-heard tune inspired by the Archie comics. In an album that features lots of complicated characters dealing with lots of complicated emotions, 'Archie's All-American' is a bit of an outlier. A straightforward explosion of maximalist pop that conveys the youthful optimism and dilated-pupil enthusiasm of Riverdale's favorite son. Archie's biggest problem is that he doesn't think he has any problems. What's more American than that?!"

Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue's gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis's singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary. Featuring never-before-heard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire.

"Over the last thirteen years, the gang and I have performed hundreds of gigs in New York City and beyond. Those songs have existed in fan-filmed Youtube videos, live captures and... that's it. Until now," says Iconis. "It has long been a dream of mine to follow-up our debut album with one that felt impossibly huge and really captured the 'we're all in this together' vibe of an Iconis and Family live show.

"When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with making a piece of art that connected as many human beings as possible. I wanted to connect the artists in the room with each other and then connect the art we made to the listeners. Out of necessity, 2021 saw many people making music in home studios. With all due respect, I wanted to do the opposite. Something that felt alive and gargantuan, and something that sounded like there was no way it could have ever been recorded in a bedroom. To make an album like this in Normal Times? Ambitious. To make an album like this in Pandemic Times? Insane."

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics' Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe's musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of Love in Hate Nation and Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.