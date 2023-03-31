Video: André De Shields & Amber Gray Perform a Medley of (What Did I Do to Be So) Black & Blue and The Tragic Mulatto

Andre? De Shields & Amber Gray performed a Medley of (What Did I Do to Be So) Black & Blue and The Tragic Mulatto at The Team's 18th Birthday Celebration at 26 Bridge in Brooklyn on March 27, 2023.

Watch below!

In a career spanning fifty-five years, André De Shields, at age 77, has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, activist, educator and philanthropist. As Actor Mr. De Shields' mission is to fill intimate spaces with enormous beauty. He defines intimate spaces as the hearts of humanity. As Activist he endeavors to restore majesty, elegance and literacy to the Black Thespian toolbox. His legendary career has resulted in a treasure trove of accolades, among them Doctor of Fine Arts honoris causa from his Alma Mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he has founded THE ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS FUND. His other marks of esteem include having been the triple crown winner of the 2019 awards season, garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Grammy Awards for his universally acclaimed role as Hermes, messenger to the gods, in Hadestown. Mr. De Shields transitioned from 2022 into 2023 with a paranormal portrayal as Ben Loman in the searing production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, starring Wendell "The Lion" Pierce. Perennially known for his idiosyncratic, show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions-The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! and The Full Monty-Mr. De Shields has achieved the status of "Broadway Deity." www.andredeshields.com

Amber Gray's theatre credits include Hadestown (Broadway, London's National Theatre, Edmonton's Citadel Theatre: Sterling Award, New York Theatre Workshop: Lucille Lortel nomination); Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway: Theatre World Award, Kazino, Ars Nova); Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma! (Bard Summerscape); An Octoroon (Theatre for a New Audience, Soho Rep, P.S.122); Taylor Mac's A 24 Decade History of Popular Music: 1900's-1950's (New York Live Arts with Under the Radar); Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company); We Play for the Gods (Women's Project); Eager to Lose (Ars Nova); and Banished Children of Eve (Irish Rep). Gray is a member of the Brooklyn based theatre company, The TEAM and has co-developed and performed in their Mission Drift (London's National Theatre, P.S.122's COIL, Edinburgh's Traverse, Lisbon, Salzburg, Perth, Hong Kong); Primer for a Failed Superpower (Roulette); and the upcoming Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside).

Gray can always be found, and has performed for the past 14 years, with the political activist group Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping.

Her television and film includes "Escape at Dannemora," Walden: Life in the Woods, What Would Jesus Buy?, and The Weekend. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting.