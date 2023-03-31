Video: André De Shields & Amber Gray Perform a Medley of (What Did I Do to Be So) Black & Blue and The Tragic Mulatto

Video: André De Shields & Amber Gray Perform a Medley of (What Did I Do to Be So) Black & Blue and The Tragic Mulatto
Andre? De Shields & Amber Gray performed a Medley of (What Did I Do to Be So) Black & Blue and The Tragic Mulatto at The Team's 18th Birthday Celebration at 26 Bridge in Brooklyn on March 27, 2023.
Watch below!
Amber Gray's theatre credits include Hadestown (Broadway, London's National Theatre, Edmonton's Citadel Theatre: Sterling Award, New York Theatre Workshop: Lucille Lortel nomination); Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway: Theatre World Award, Kazino, Ars Nova); Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma! (Bard Summerscape); An Octoroon (Theatre for a New Audience, Soho Rep, P.S.122); Taylor Mac's A 24 Decade History of Popular Music: 1900's-1950's (New York Live Arts with Under the Radar); Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company); We Play for the Gods (Women's Project); Eager to Lose (Ars Nova); and Banished Children of Eve (Irish Rep). Gray is a member of the Brooklyn based theatre company, The TEAM and has co-developed and performed in their Mission Drift (London's National Theatre, P.S.122's COIL, Edinburgh's Traverse, Lisbon, Salzburg, Perth, Hong Kong); Primer for a Failed Superpower (Roulette); and the upcoming Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside).
Gray can always be found, and has performed for the past 14 years, with the political activist group Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping.
Her television and film includes "Escape at Dannemora," Walden: Life in the Woods, What Would Jesus Buy?, and The Weekend. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting.