Video: Amanda Gorman Performs WICKED-Inspired Poem 'Do Us Good'

Poet Amanda Gorman has shared her new poem "Do Us Good," inspired by Wicked. The poem begins with a twist on Glinda's memorable lines from the musical: "Are we born Wicked or do we have wickedness thrust upon us?" In the video, Gorman performs her poem in front of a green backdrop, soundtracked to instrumental music. Watch the video now!

Amanda Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. She is a committed advocate for the environment, racial equality, and gender justice. Amanda's activism and poetry have been featured on the Today Show, PBS Kids, and CBS This Morning, and in The New York Times, Vogue, and Essence. After graduating cum laude from Harvard University, she now lives in her hometown of Los Angeles.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.