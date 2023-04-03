Video: Alex Newell Sings 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED; Cast Recording to be Released in May

Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording, available HERE for CD preorder, is set for digital release on Friday, May 5 and on CD on Friday, June 9.

Produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark, the recording features original music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations.

Making its debut alongside today's preorder announcement is the new track, "Independently Owned," an absolute showstopper performed by cast member Alex Newell, along with a new music video filmed during the recording sessions at Berklee at PowerStation New York - watch below!

Shucked, Broadway's homegrown new musical comedy, opens tomorrow night, April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Brandy Clark said, "This original Broadway cast is so special, and this album is a musical time capsule for current and future generations to discover and live in the magic that is Cob County and Shucked."

Shane McAnally said, "Hearing these incredible voices and musicians bring these songs to life has been one of the greatest gifts in the development of Shucked. We worked very hard to create a timelessness and an emotional counterpart to the visual magic and fun of the stage version."

Shucked, with book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien, stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award® nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.

Son Music Masterworks is a global entertainment company specializing in recorded music and live experiences. Theatrical productions and cast albums on its label imprint, Masterworks Broadway, include Back to the Future, KPOP, Almost Famous, The Old Man and the Pool, Sing Street, Lempicka, POTUS, Macbeth (Daniel Craig), Flying Over Sunset, The Prom, SpongeBob, Harry Potter, Hello, Dolly! (Bette Midler), Kinky Boots and Once, plus the musical film soundtracks The Prom, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and Matilda. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com.