Video: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US

Just for Us is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Beginning tonight, June 22, Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman makes his Broadway debut with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace, the show will open Monday, June 26 at the Hudson Theatre. Being on Broadway is something that Alex does not take lightly.

"Look, I wanted the role of Milky White in Into the Woods, but they wouldn't let me... so I wrote my own show," he joked with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Is it a dream come true? It's not even a dream! It's so big and beyond [what I could dream]. It really is so crazy. I have  so much respect and admiration for so many of the people in this community."

Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

"To go into a show [is one thing], but to bring a thing that you are proud of into a Broadway house... a thing that audiences have appreciated... it's a really special thing. I just can't believe it."

Watch below as Alex chats more about what to expect from the show now that its on Broadway!





