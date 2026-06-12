Video: Alex Brightman Leads Voice Cast of Musical Video Game Mystery THERE ARE NO GHOSTS AT THE GRAND

Tony-nominated Broadway star Alex Brightman leads the voice cast of THERE ARE NO GHOSTS AT THE GRAND, the upcoming musical narrative mystery from independent British studio Friday Sundae.

The casting announcement arrives alongside a newly released deep-dive trailer featuring Brightman discussing his role and showcasing new gameplay footage from the game's Tribeca Festival demo. The news follows another major milestone for the project: THERE ARE NO GHOSTS AT THE GRAND has been awarded the 2026 Tribeca Games Award during the 25th anniversary edition of the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Brightman stars as Chris David, a young American who unexpectedly inherits a crumbling English seaside hotel known as The Grand. What begins as an inheritance story soon spirals into a supernatural mystery as Chris uncovers secrets hidden within the building's walls—and within the town itself.

Known to Broadway audiences for his Tony-nominated performances in BEETLEJUICE and SCHOOL OF ROCK, Brightman brings his musical theatre background to a game that blends storytelling, original music and player-driven choices.

"Chris is an outsider trying to keep his cards close as the Grand starts to reveal far more than he expected," Brightman said. "What I love is that the game has the energy of musical theatre, but it's interactive. You're not just watching Chris sing. You're helping choose how he responds as the story unfolds through dialogue and song."

The game is currently in development for PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S. A free demo is available now on Steam. A release date has not yet been announced.

About THERE ARE NO GHOSTS AT THE GRAND

Set in a fading British seaside resort, THERE ARE NO GHOSTS AT THE GRAND combines hotel renovation gameplay with a supernatural mystery inspired by Lovecraftian horror.

Players spend their days restoring rooms within the Grand Hotel before investigating strange occurrences after dark. Along the way, they encounter a cast of mysterious residents and visitors who communicate through original songs and musical sequences.

Unlike traditional musical storytelling, players actively shape conversations and relationships through verse-based dialogue choices. Songs become interactive duets, allowing players to influence the direction of scenes while uncovering clues and character backstories.

Each character features a distinct musical identity, with styles ranging from ska and reggae to wartime jazz, punk and contemporary musical theatre-inspired storytelling.

The game's latest trailer debuted as THERE ARE NO GHOSTS AT THE GRAND received the 2026 Tribeca Games Award, one of the festival's highest honors. Presented annually as part of the Tribeca Games program, the award recognizes an unreleased game for excellence in artistic storytelling.

The Tribeca Games program, now a fixture of the annual festival, continues to spotlight projects that blur the lines between gaming, storytelling, performance and other artistic disciplines.