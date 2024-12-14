Video: A WICKED Adon Olam at Park Avenue Synagogue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With the success of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, Park Avenue Synagogue recently presented an Adon Olam to the tune of "Popular." Written by Jewish authors, Wicked's story features themes of discrimination, resilience, and standing up for what is right. Watch the performance in the video here!

Rabbi Cosgrove remarked in his introduction to this performance: “The measure of life well lived is if we follow our hearts and do what is right because it is the right thing to do and never because it is popular.”

Wicked features music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The adaptation and singing in the Adon Olam are by Cantors Mira Davis and Azi Schwartz. Music Director is David Enlow. Audio/Video is by Oscar Acevedo, Terrell Simms, and Justin Goodman.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.