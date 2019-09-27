Veteran Actress Libi Staiger Passes Away At Age 91

Veteran actress Libi Staiger passed away this week at the age of 91.

A native of Harrisburg, Illinois, Staiger made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of the original cast of Wonderful Town,

Her other Broadway credits include portraying vaudeville star Sophie Tucker in Sophie, Cleo in Frank Loesser's The Most Happy Fella, a role she reprised in a 1960 West End production of the musical (directed by her husband, Obie-winner, Jerome Eskow), By the Beautiful Sea, and Michael Kidd's Destry Rides Again.

Following the birth of her daughter, Staiger moved to the small screen, mainly working in commercials, most notably a popular series of spots for Denny's restaurant in the 1980s and 90s.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa, and her grandson, Max.





