Vernard J. Gilmore to Bring Dance Works to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Dance Works by Vernard J. Gilmore on Saturday, October 17 at 6PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583.

Vernard J. Gilmore returns to Kaatsbaan with an evening of mixed-repertoire performances. Leading with work he choreographed and danced during his career as a professional dancer at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Gilmore will also feature new works by his company, La Verdad. Since retiring from a three-decade career with Alvin Ailey, Gilmore has been passionately developing new works imbued with personal stories and meaning. For this evening’s performance, he remounts repertory La Muette and new works developed while in residence at Kaatsbaan in April and this fall.

Revisiting and recasting work that premiered in 2017 at New York City Center, La Muette Reimagining explores the vulnerability of emotion—the unspoken truths that gather in the quiet den of ourselves. Centered on the weight carried in the Black American experience, this excerpt examines the constant demand to fit, to endure, to rise above. Home, a solo from La Verdad’s Unchainable Voices, speaks to the weight of losing one of life’s anchors. A striking blow of surrender, the solo navigates grief, memory, and the delicate search for balance. ERECT is a glimpse of a life unfolding—a search for meaning within the experiences that shape us, a journey that will return us to the vastness from which we came.

Of his time in residence, Gilmore shares that Kaatsbaan is a place where “ideas become language, language becomes movement, and movement becomes shared experience.”

The work of dancer and choreographer Vernard J. Gilmore (Chicago, IL) has been part of the Fire Island Dance Festival, Ailey Dancers Resource Fund concerts, Jazz Foundation of America Gala, Contemporary West Dance Theater, and Nimbus Dance Works. Gilmore trained at Curie Performing and Creative Arts High School in Chicago under Diane Holda, then was a scholarship student at The Ailey School and a member of Ailey II. He performed in the White House Dance Series under President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and then for President Joseph Biden. Gilmore is a certified Zena Rommett Floor-Barre mentor and instructor, and a certified personal trainer with NASM. Mr. Gilmore was the recipient of the Jersey City Dance Artist Relief Fund from Nimbus Arts Center. He worked on the Disney film The Little Mermaid and most recently with the Joffrey Concert Group. He continues to choreograph and teach workshops and master classes around the world.

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