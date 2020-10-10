VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Macy McKown's Path to Victory
Macy McKown, a 2022 graduate of the University of Michigan, has been crowned the college winner of our first-ever dancing competition, Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Check out her journey from week 1 to his triumphant week 6 below!
Week 1 - There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This from Sweet Charity
In week 1, the college judges, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, were impressed by Macy's moves gave her some great feedback as she moved forward in the competition!
Week 2 - Wall Street from Dames at Sea
Week 2's theme was classic musicals (pre-1970s).
Week 3 - Get Down from Six
Week 3's theme was contemporary musicals (post-1970s).
Week 4 - Singin' in the Rain from Singin' in the Rain
Week 4's theme was to take an iconic Broadway number and make it your own!
READ: Macy McKown Loves the Hardwork, Dedication, and Sacrifice of Musical Theatre
Finale - Housework by Carol Channing
In the finale, the theme was to dance to a Broadway diva. Macy took a clever approach with a spoken poem by Carol Channing and took home the win!
Macy received the college LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence, which includes a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, a scholarship to Steps on Broadway's summer programs and a $1100 donation to a charity of her charity, the Fund for College Auditions.
Congratulations Macy!
