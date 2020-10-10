VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Becca Perron's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Becca Perron!
Becca Perron, a 2022 graduate of Encore Performers, has been crowned the high school winner of our first-ever dancing competition, Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Check out her journey from week 1 to his triumphant week 6 below!
Week 1 - Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate
In week 1, the high school judges, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes loved Becca's joy in her submission video!
Week 2 - The Crapshooters' Dance from Guys and Dolls
Week 2's theme was classic musicals (pre-1970s).
Week 3 - The Pinstripes Are All That They See from Catch Me If You Can
Week 3's theme was contemporary musicals (post-1970s).
Week 4 - I'm a Brass Band from Sweet Charity
Week 4's theme was to take an iconic Broadway number and make it your own!
READ: Becca Perron is Proof That Hard Work Always Pays Off
Finale - New York, New York sung by Liza Minnelli
In the finale, the theme was to dance to a Broadway diva. Becca picked Liza Minnelli and took home the win!
Becca received the high school LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence, which includes a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, a scholarship to Steps on Broadway's summer programs and a $1100 donation to a charity of her charity, the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.
Congratulations Becca!
