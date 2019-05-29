VIDEO/PHOTOS: THE PROM Cast is the Face of Kenneth Cole's Pride Initiative

The cast of the Broadway musical The Prom are the faces of the new Kenneth Cole Pride Initiative!

Kenneth Cole spent a day with cast members of The Prom to create a film that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. The powerful film calls for the continued need to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Watch the video and check out the photos of the cast below!

The partnership will be amplified across Kenneth Cole's owned and operated social media channels. The brand will launch various engagement opportunities, including a sweepstakes where consumers can enter to win a KC Pride Product Pack and tickets to the show.

In addition, the campaign will include print wildposting in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and a digital and social campaign with New York Magazine.

"The entire PROM family is so honored that Kenneth Cole has selected our principal actors as the face of his PRIDE Campaign," said THE PROM's Tony-winning director & choreographer Casey Nicholaw. "The way audiences are responding to THE PROM is incredibly powerful and it's so moving to be part of a musical that can make a difference and can be entertaining at the same time. We are so proud to bring the message of acceptance and heart at the center of THE PROM out into the world and thankful to Kenneth Cole for helping us spread it far and wide."

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. THE PROM opened on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon(Groundhog Day).





