VIDEO: Young People's Chorus Of New York City Releases Second Single From Heroes Virtual Album

Today, the Young People's Chorus of New York City released "9 to 5/Footloose," the second music video in YPC's new Heroes virtual album. Introduced last week with "You'll Never Walk Alone," the album was conceived for the children by YPC Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez as a thank-you to New York City's essential workers, all of whom are helping the rest of us stay safe.

"9 to 5/Footloose" is sung and performed by members of YPC, conducted and directed by YPC Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Núñez. The music video takes a playful musical look at how these young choristers are spending their days at home from 9 to 5, dramatically enhanced by dynamic choreography and fast-moving visuals.

"9 to 5/Footloose" begins streaming today on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and on the YPC website. Over the next several weeks, a new music video in the Heroes virtual album will continue to be released every Thursday.

All of the songs on the Heroes virtual album are being recorded by the many groups of children that make up the 600 singers in YPC's after-school program, and the singers are encouraging viewers to sing along as loudly and as beautifully as possible to enable these brave and fearless heroes to hear the singers' heartfelt gratitude and admiration.

Dubbed "one of New York City's artistic treasures" by Opera News, the Young People's Chorus of New York City, founded in 1988 by YPC Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, is among the most renowned and preeminent youth choruses in the world, bringing children of all cultural and economic backgrounds together through the power of music. Today, though the children cannot be together physically, YPC continues to support the choristers artistically, academically, socially, and emotionally. Among YPC's many awards is America's highest honor for youth programs, a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award. www.ypc.org

