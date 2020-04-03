VIDEO: Witness A Day In the Life at Center Theatre Group
Last week, Center Theatre Group announced the postponement of several upcoming productions in its 2020 season. Today, the company released a video sharing a glimpse in the life when their facilities are in operation. Go behind the scenes at CTG below!
Among the deferred productions is the pre-Broadway engagement of of A.R.T.'s 1776 at the Ahmanson Theatre. CTG now hopes to secure the Diane Paulus-directed production for an Ahmanson engagement as part of the 2021/22 Season, immediately following its Broadway run.
Also postponed are King James at the Mark Taper Forum and Sakina's Restaurant at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. An already postponed engagement of Once on This Island is now aiming for an opening in the 2020/21 Season.
Show cancellations, ticket refunds, as well as the loss of the company's annual gala have created an estimated $6 million deficit for the nonprofit.
The company hopes to re-open its venues in the fall, which was scheduled to include engagements of the Tony-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Lehman Trilogy, The Prom and Les Misérables. Come From Away, Ain't Too Proud and Dear Evan Hansen were also slated to make their return in fall 2020.
