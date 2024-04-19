A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Raises $750,000 For Parkinson's Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The producing team behind A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, has raised $750,000 in honor of singer, songwriter, and performer Neil Diamond and the one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson's disease (PD).

On Thursday, April 18, the cast revealed the cumulative total from their fundraising efforts over the past two years. A check for $750,000 was presented by A Beautiful Noise producer Adam Riemer to Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. The funds raised will help the Foundation continue its critical work of making life better for people with PD by providing increased access to high-quality care, research opportunities, and critical resources.

“We are so grateful to A Beautiful Noise for once again championing not only the legacy of Neil Diamond, but that of all of those living with Parkinson's disease across the country,” said Lehr. “It is incredibly generous that such a successful Broadway show continue to share the spotlight with our Foundation and raise awareness for the 90,000 people diagnosed with PD each year.”

A Beautiful Noise will charitably expand its fundraising efforts so that fans of the show have a chance to be part of contributions to the Foundation as well. For every ticket purchased using the code PARKFOUND, $199 will be donated directly to the Parkinson's Foundation in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month, now through April 30, 2024.

Diamond announced his retirement from concert touring in 2018 following his PD diagnosis. In addition to Diamond, producer Riemer also shares a personal connection to PD, highlighting the musical's genuine fundraising efforts.

“Shortly after my mom, Stepheny, passed from complications with PD, I was presented with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the producing team of A Beautiful Noise – a wonderful show that celebrates the incredible life of someone who is now living with Parkinson's disease,” said Riemer. “I feel fortunate to be in a position where I can help raise awareness for others impacted by PD and I thank everyone who has contributed in honor of their loved ones, Neil Diamond and my mom.”

Visit Parkinson.org/Awareness to get involved this April in honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month. To support A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical's fundraising efforts, visit Parkinson.org/BeautifulNoise.

A Beautiful Noise stars “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,' Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,' Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,' and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.' They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner;' Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke;' Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond'; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.'

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now'), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond'), Dianna Marie Barger (ensemble), Mateus Leite Cardoso (swing), Gabrielle Djenné (swing), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Anthony J. Garcia (ensemble), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (swing), Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), Annie Wallace (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (ensemble).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.