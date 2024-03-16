Video: Amber Ardolino and Lewberger Sing Songs from HAMILTON, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch Amber Ardolino from A Beautiful Noise sing through songs from her Broadway credits, including A Beautiful Noise, Hamilton, Funny Girl, Back to the Future, and more with Lewberger in the video!

Ardolino is currently playing Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway.

About Amber Ardolino

Amber Ardolino was last seen as Linda McFly in the original Broadway cast of Back to the Future. Previous Broadway credits include: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, and Head Over Heels. She was formerly seen in Vegas as Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Ardolino's film and television credits: “Law & Order,” In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon.”

About Lewberger

Lewberger is Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish. This handsome 3-man comedy band based in Los Angeles, CA, got a standing ovation on America's Got Talent and were finalists on NBC's Bring The Funny. Their viral songs have been heard by millions online and on TV and they've been described as the illegitimate love child of Lonely Island and Flight of the Conchords. Lewberger has played clubs and colleges all over the country. Their musical 'The Wizard of Friendship' celebrated a sold-out Off Broadway run and they've sold out shows across the US and Canada.