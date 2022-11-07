Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer & Ryan Reynolds Reveal How They Prepared For SPIRITED Musical Numbers on TODAY

“Spirited” will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss singing and dancing in the new holiday movie musical, Spirited.

"This was seven weeks of rehearsal. Basically, we were thrown into theatre camp and dancing, singing, voice work, the whole thing and it really started with us all staring at each other going, 'Are we ever going to be able to get to the end of this," Ferrell revealed.

Watch the complete interview below, in which the group discussed their previous singing experiences, working together on the film, and more.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

The cast also includes Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock. Watch the recently-released trailer here.

From director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Watch the new interview here:

