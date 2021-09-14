VIDEO: What's the Best Disney Song to Describe Quarantine? The Stars of THE LION KING and ALADDIN Answer!

The Lion King returns to Broadway tonight, September 14, at the Minskoff Theatre and Aladdin will be soon to follow on September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

To celebrate, we got to play a fun game with the stars of Disney on Broadway! We asked them to name a Disney song that best describes their quarantine. Stephen Carlile, L. Steven Taylor, Tshidi Manye, Bonita J. Hamilton, Brandon A. McCall, Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan, Jonathan Freeman, and Don Darryl Rivera gathered at the New Amsterdam Theatre share their answers!

"I'm gonna veer way off-path here and go with Les Poissons from The Little Mermaid. We were home, not ordering out or going out to restaurants. My wife and I got really good at cooking and experimenting with new things. We got into the raw fish game, we made some Poke bowls. So I'm gonna go with Les Poissons," said Maliakel, who will make his Broadway debut as Aladdin when the show returns at the end of the month.

