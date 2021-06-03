VIDEO: Wesley Taylor Talks SPONGEBOB & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

It was a delight to sit down with Wesley Taylor on this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show! Wesley shares with us what life has been like for him over the past year of the pandemic, his life as a writer, and details about his Broadway starring role in Spongebob: The Musical and so much more!

Taylor is a Theatre World Award Winner, Chita Rivera Award Winner, and Outer Critics Circle Nominee. Broadway: Spongebob Squarepants (original cast), The Addams Family (original cast), Rock of Ages (original cast). Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City. TV: "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People," and "The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage." Film: "The Surrogate," "Lucky Stiff." Co-Creator/Writer/Star of the Emmy-nominated "Indoor Boys," (2019/2020 Indie Series Awards for Best Comedy) and "It Could Be Worse," (acquired by Hulu/Participant Media/Pivot TV). BFA: North Carolina School of the Arts.