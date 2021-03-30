VIDEO: Wayne Brady Talks GAME OF TALENTS on TODAY SHOW

Wayne Brady joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss hosting and executive producing the competition-variety show "Game of Talents." He also talks about being a father to his daughter, Maile Masako Brady, who is going off to college in the fall.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

Known across America as host of the iconic CBS game show, "Let's Make a Deal," Brady has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards - Outstanding Game Show Host and Outstanding Original Song - as well as a 2020 NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble.

His previous foray into daytime television, "The Wayne Brady Show," earned him two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Brady was also nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards - winning one - for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his stellar work on the American version of the improvisational comedy television series, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

In November 2015, Brady starred as 'Lola' in "Kinky Boots," Broadway's Tony Award- winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. His interpretation of the lead role was so popular, he was asked to return for a limited run in spring 2016. In January 2017, Brady assumed the lead role of 'Aaron Burr' in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- winning "Hamilton" for three months. In Fall 2019, he reteamed with Miranda, making several appearances in the improvisational hip-hop spectacular, "Freestyle Love Supreme."

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.