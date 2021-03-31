VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ZOLA, Co-Written by Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris

At long last, the trailer for "Zola" has arrived! The film was written by writer/director Janicza Bravo and co-written by "Slave Play" playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

The film will be released in theaters this summer. Find out more about the film here.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star Colman Domingo and "The Band's Visit" star Ari'el Stachel star in the film, which is based on a viral Twitter thread by A'Ziah "Zola" King. The cast also includes Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, and Nicholas Braun.

Watch the trailer below!

Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His full-length plays include: Slave Play, Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

A 2021 Film Independent Spirit, NAACP, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominee for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Colman Domingo is a Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated actor, director, writer and producer. Colman has recently received his Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Ursinus College. He is a Juilliard School Creative Associate and on faculty of the Yale School of Drama.

Ari'el Stachel made his Broadway debut after originating the role of Haled in "The Band's Visit" at the Atlantic Theatre Company (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations). He eventually won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Feature Role in a Musical for the role.