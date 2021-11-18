VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS

Roku has released the trailer for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a new film serving as a followup to the beloved series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Bernadette Peters, and more.

The Roku Original film is set to premiere on the streaming service December 1. Watch the new trailer below!

After the show's cancellation in June 2021, the new film will take off just where the series left off as Zoey and her family struggling with their first Christmas after their father's death. The cast from the series is also slated to return, including Jane Levy, Bernadette Peters, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Gallagher.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the first Roku Originals Film and will also be the first scripted project from the streaming services outside of their previously-acquired titles from the shut-down streamer Quibi.

Roku has also acquired the entire series, with the new film plus all 25 previously-aired episodes coming to the streaming service later this year.