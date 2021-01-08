VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Derek DelGaudio's IN & OF ITSELF on Hulu
The film will premiere on Hulu on January 22, 2021.
A new trailer has been released for the Frank Oz-helmed film transfer of illusionist Derek DelGaudio's stage show, "In & Of Itself."
Watch it below!
Oz previously staged the show during its Off-Broadway run and at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, according to Variety. He said he had no initial interest in directing a magic show.
"Turns out, he didn't either," Oz said. "While he is one of the finest sleight-of-hand artists in the world, he is not actually a magician. He's something else entirely. We both wanted to break the form and have Derek tell his true story in a compelling new way. When you see it, you'll understand why I'm not able to describe it."
A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in the new show, In & Of Itself. A modern allegory, In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.
It first premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 at Geffen Playhouse.
